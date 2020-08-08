JAC Class 10, 12 compartmental application forms out: Here’s how to apply, exam fee

JAC 10th, 12th compartment exam application process is on (Representational) JAC 10th, 12th compartment exam application process is on (Representational)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has invited applications from the candidates who wish to appear for the compartmental exams. The compartment exams are held for students who have failed in a maximum of three subjects including elective or optional subjects. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the improvement and qualifying exam will not be held. These exams were held as a second chance for students who had failed the class entirely.

The application process for both class 10 and 12 are on at the official websites – jac-online.com, jac.jharkhand.giv.in. The last date to apply for class 10 students is August 25 while the class 12 or intermediate students can apply till August 26, as per the official notice. Students can also apply till September 5, however, a late fee will be applicable.

There is a debate on holding the compartmental exams. Apart from the trend on Twitter #CancelCompartmentExams2020, several state boards including Telangana, Bihar etc have decided to promote students by giving them grace marks. While CBSE has recently stated that not holding compartmental exams will adversely affect the future of students. For JAC, the exam dates of the compartmental exams are not out yet.

Students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 80. Those who wish to appear for one exam will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 and those who wish to appear for two or more will have to pay Rs 180. This will be applicable for class 12. For class 10, the exam fee is Rs 180. Both classes 10 and 12 students will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 30 and marks obtaining a fee of Rs 90, each. Further, a late fee for class 10 is Rs 250 and for class 12 is Rs 300.

In JAC class 12 result 2020, as many as 82.53 per cent cleared the exam in arts stream, 59.72 per cent passed in science and 77.27 per cent passed in commerce stream. For class 10, the pass percentage was 75.01 per cent – the highest in the past seven years.

