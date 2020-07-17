JAC Board Class 12th Result 2020: When and where to check result

JAC Class 12th Result 2020: Check result at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file JAC Class 12th Result 2020: Check result at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the result of class 12 board exams. Over 3 lakh students had appeared for Jharkhand board 12th exams 2020. Unlike last year, this year, JAC will be declaring the result for all three streams – commerce, arts, and science together.

Going by the previous record of JAC, the heavy load on the website often leads to a delayed display of the result link. Thus, it becomes crucial for students, teachers, and parents to know exactly when and where to check JAC 12th result 2020. Here are all your questions answered –

As per the official statement of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the result will be displayed at the official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 2 pm. However, students can expect a delay of about 30 minutes as per the trend of JAC. Earlier this year when the JAC 10th result was released, the official time of result declaration was 1 pm while the result link was activated by 1:30 pm. To check their results, students need to keep their admit card or roll number ready.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. For subjects having both practical and theory, students will have to pass in each section separately, as per the rules. Last year, in JAC class 12 Science stream, 57 per cent of the total students cleared the exam. In the commerce stream, the success rate was 70.44 per cent while for arts the pass percentage was at 81.50 per cent.

In the JAC class 10th result declared earlier this month, the pass percentage was at a seven-year high. Even in the JAC 8th result, the pass percentage jumped and reached at 91.04 per cent. A similar trend is expected from the JAC 12th results as well.

