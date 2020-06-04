JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: When and where to check result

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: Check result at these websites. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: Check result at these websites. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the result for class 8 exams today. Reportedly over 5 lakh students have appeared for the class 8 board exams this year. While the council has declared the class 9 result earlier this week, the class 12 result will be released by June-end.

Last year, of over 5.56 lakh students, nearly 4.89 lakh appeared for the exam. As many as 84.58 per cent cleared the Jharkhand class 8 exam last year. In class 9 result, the pass percentage has seen a record jump from 84.58 per cent in 2019 to 97.425 this year. For JAC class 8 result too, the percentage is expected to go high.

But the key question in students’ minds is when and where to check the result

JAC students will be able to check result by 2 pm, as per the official notice. Last year and in class 9 result, technical glitches had delayed the display of results by around 30 minutes. Thus students can check results between 2-2:30 pm on June 4.

Read | Jharkhand JAC Class 8th result updates

The result will be available on the official websites – jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in. Further, several private websites too will host the result including – examresults.in, and indiaresults.com.

Since over 5 lakh students will be checking the result, a heavy load is expected on the website to get the result via SMS or email, students can register with indianexpress.com as well by entering their details in the box below –

The council also has an official app which is available for Android and students can download it to get the latest updates from the JAC.

To pass the exams, students need to secure 35 per cent marks. The result will be available online only and will not be displayed in the respective schools due to the lockdown. Students might want to download their results to ensure they have a provisional mark sheet as official mark sheets will be disbursed only once the schools reopen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd