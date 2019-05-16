JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 declared at jac.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the results of class 10 or matric examinations today. While till yesterday, the JAC officials declined that the class 10 result will be released this week, however, they have changed their plans and announced the JAC matric exam result on the official websites – jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. This year’s pass percentage of JAC class 10 is 70.77.

JAC Board 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.

This year, 53,186 students cleared the Science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent, while 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.

Last year, the class 10 examination was conducted from March 8 to March 21, 2018. Boys outperformed girls and a total of students received the first division, students secured second division, and registered third division.

A total of 2,8,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls have passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.