Friday, Oct 07, 2022

JAC Admissions 2022: Seat allotment result for round 2 announced; here’s how to check

JAC Delhi Admissions 2022: The candidates can check their result on the official website — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The last date for freezing the seats is October 10.

JAC Delhi Admissions 2022: The day to freeze seats for round 2 is October 10.

JAC Delhi Admissions 2022: The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC), Delhi recently released the seat allotment result for round 2 of JAC Delhi, BTech and BArch counselling 2022. Candidates can check their result on the official website — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

After locking their seats, candidates are expected to report to their respective institutions/universities for document verification from 10 am to 4 pm. The last date for freezing the seats is October 10. This year, a total of 6372 engineering seats are being offered =by five institutions participating in the JAC 2022.

JAC Delhi Admissions 2022: Second round of seat allotment, how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘seat allotment for Round 2’

Step 3: Enter your JEE (mains) application number, password and security pin

Step 4: The seat allotment list will be available on the screen.

Step 5: View the result and download for future reference.

The registration for counselling process began on September 1 at 10 am and closed at 5 pm on September 25.

Candidates can withdraw their application till October 20. Candidates should remember that if any candidate withdraws their application, they will be withdrawn from all the remaining rounds of counselling.

“The seat allotted to such candidates will be cancelled and shall be treated vacant. Withdrawal option will remain open during physical reporting window,” the official notification stated.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 02:22:35 pm
