Jharkhand JAC 8th results 2020 declared, 91.60 per cent students pass

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has declared the result for the class 8 on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Alternatively, the Jharkhand JAC class 8th result 2020 is also available on jacresults.com. Overall, 91.60 per cent — of the total 5,03,862 students who appeared for the exam — have passed it. The pass percentage has seen a rise from 84.58 per cent last year.

This year, 1,00,981 students scored 80 per cent and above (grade A+) while 1,99,871 students scored between 60 per cent to 80 per cent (grade A). Meanwhile, among districts, Jamtara has secured the best pass percentage – 91.90 per cent. A total of 1,1,710 students appeared from this district.

The Jharkhand Academic Board conduced class 8 exams in January, however, the result was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. All schools in the state were closed that postponed the evaluation process. The board had announced the JAC class 9 results 2020 this week. The result for class 10 and class 12 results are expected this month.

Nearly 5.12 lakh students had registered for the JAC Class 8 exams. This year, students will not be able to access the result on their own. Only school principals can log in to get mark sheets.

