JAC 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Pass percentage dips, 48.34% passed in Science stream

JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has declared the results of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination today, on June 7 at 12 pm. Students can check the results through the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The result declaration date for the Arts stream is not yet confirmed. Last year, the results were declared on May 30 for both the streams and the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 71.95. The pass percentage of boys was 69.19 per cent and for girls it was 74.02 per cent. A total of 3,26,107 students had appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1,87,610 from arts.

