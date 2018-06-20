JAC 12th Arts result 2018 date and time: Inter results not releasing today

JAC 12th Arts result 2018: Result declaration date expected by Friday this week JAC 12th Arts result 2018: Result declaration date expected by Friday this week

JAC 12th Arts result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council is not releasing the result of Class 12 Arts stream examination today. Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed to the indianexpress.com that the Board is ready with the result and will publish it by next week. “These are rumours that we are announcing the result today. We are trying to publish the results of Class 12 Arts stream by Monday. We will announce the result date by the end of this week,” said Singh.

Around 3.17 lakh students have appeared for the examination can check the results through jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

This year, a total of 93,781 students from the science stream registered for the Class 12 or Intermediate exam, of which 92,405 have attended it and a total of 44,677 students have passed it. The pass percentage of the science stream is 48.34 per cent. A total of 16,618 students have got the first division and 26,337 have secured the second division. About 1711 students have received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams.

In the commerce stream, as many as 40,925 candidates have registered of which nearly 40,244 have cleared the Class 12 exams. A total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent.

