J-K: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of two new AIIMS tomorrow

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur and Awantipora, the much awaited Ladakh university and a regional campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Jammu, among several other developmental projects. The Union Cabinet recently approved setting up of the premier hospitals in the border state.

The University of Ladakh will meet the long-standing demands of the people there. The first-ever varsity in the region will be a cluster one comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil.

The IIMC, which is already functioning in Jammu University, will get its new campus in a year or two. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of northern regional centre campus of IIMC in Jammu.

PM will also unveil plaques via video-conference to lay foundation stones of 54 new model degree colleges, 11 professional colleges and one women’s university in the country. He will also inaugurate 16 model degree colleges, and 66 entrepreneurship, innovation and career hubs in the country. Besides, he will lay the foundation stones of three model degree colleges in Kishtwar, Kupwara and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by PTI.

Modi had earlier visited Jammu, Srinagar and Leh in May last year to lay the foundation stones of various infrastructure projects in the state.