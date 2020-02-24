J-K: In reach out to madrassa students, Army distributes stationery items

The Army on Sunday reached out to students of a madrassa (religious school) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir where they distributed stationery items, a defence spokesman said.

“The distribution of stationery was conducted with an aim to engage students of the madrassa in educational activities to wean them away from separatist ideology and bring them in the national mainstream through education,” the spokesman said.

He said the Army distributed the stationery items at Fatima-Tuz-Zuhra Madrassa at Thathri, which was welcomed by students, teachers and locals.

He said two teachers and 90 students attended the function.

“The event also provided underprivileged students an opportunity to engage themselves in educational and constructive activities. Distribution of stationery to the madrassa will help win the goodwill of the locals and also to promote education in the region,” the spokesman said.

This will go a long way in winning the hearts and minds of the locals, the spokesman further said.

