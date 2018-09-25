J-K gunfight: Educational institutions closed in Sopore

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a search operation in Nowpora following a tip off about the presence of militants there

By: IANS | Srinagar | Updated: September 25, 2018 12:10:33 pm
Authorities on Tuesday closed educational institutions and suspended mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town following a firing exchange between the security forces and militants. The brief gun battle took place in Nowpora village of Tujjar area, police said.

Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a search operation in Nowpora following a tip off about the presence of militants there. Hiding militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight, a police officer said. “Firing has stopped, but the search operation continues,” he added.

