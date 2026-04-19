J-K govt takes over management of 58 valley schools linked with proscribed organisation

The government, in August last year, had taken over management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned JeI across the ten valley districts. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh 09012023)

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday took over the management of 58 schools associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the valley, officials said. The schools were directly or indirectly affiliated with the JeI’s Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), they said.

“The government took over the management of 58 FAT schools in different parts of the valley on Saturday,” an official said. The government, in August last year, had taken over management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned JeI across the ten valley districts.

District administration and police teams had visited the schools and taken over management. The government had then said the managing committee of such schools would be taken over by the concerned district magistrate or deputy commissioner, who shall constitute a fresh managing committee in due course for respective schools after getting them duly verified.