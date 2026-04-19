J-K govt takes over management of 58 valley schools linked with proscribed organisation

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday took over the management of 58 schools associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the valley, officials said. The schools were directly or indirectly affiliated with the JeI’s Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), they said.
“The government took over the management of 58 FAT schools in different parts of the valley on Saturday,” an official said. The government, in August last year, had taken over management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned JeI across the ten valley districts.
District administration and police teams had visited the schools and taken over management. The government had then said the managing committee of such schools would be taken over by the concerned district magistrate or deputy commissioner, who shall constitute a fresh managing committee in due course for respective schools after getting them duly verified.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on February 28, 2019, and again on February 27, 2024, declared the JeI a proscribed organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Intelligence agencies had identified a number of schools which were directly or indirectly affiliated with the Jel or its Falah-e-Aam Trust.
The government had said the validity of the managing committees of these schools had expired, and also their panels have been “reported adversely” by the intelligence agencies. It had said the decision to take over management of such institutions was taken in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools.