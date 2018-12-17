J-K govt announces winter vacation for summer zone schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced Monday winter vacation from January 7 to 16 for all government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling under summer zone of Jammu division.

“The last working day in all schools (government and private) shall be January 5 and the winter vacation shall be observed from January 7 to 16,” reads an order issued by the School Education Secretary. It added that the teaching faculty shall report for duties in advance on January 15, 2019, to supervise the arrangements for reopening of schools.

According to the order, the teaching and non-teaching staff, along with the heads of the institutions, associated with the rehearsal of march-past and cultural events to be presented on the Republic Day, shall continue to attend their duties during the vacation.

“Such officials shall be provided incentives in terms of Rule 27 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979,” it stated.