J-K govt announces winter vacation for schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced Thursday three-month winter vacation for schools in Kashmir division and other areas falling under winter zone in the state. According to an order issued by the School Education Department, winter vacation for students up to class 8 would be observed from December 6, 2018 to March 3 next year.

Advertising

The winter break for students of class 9 onwards would be observed from December 17, 2018 to February 23, 2019. The order said that the officials associated for conducting practical examinations, if any, shall avail winter vacation only after conclusion of such examinations.

The officials required to undergo training as per the schedule already notified by the chief education officers shall compulsorily attend the training programmes, the order said. Moreover, the teaching faculty shall report for duties in advance on February 22, 2019, to supervise the arrangements for reopening of the schools.