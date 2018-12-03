J-K Governor announces Rs 1 lakh scholarship for differently-abled students

To assist and encourage students with special needs to study as well as acquire technical, professional or vocation training so as to enable them earn a dignified living and become useful members of the society, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh scholarship each for a meritorious boy and a girl to be awarded on International Day for Disabled Persons on December 3.

Pointing out that Governor instituted the JK Government Scholarship Scheme for Differently Abled Students, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that differently-abled students need different types of support to realise their dream and the scholarship scheme will go a long way in helping them realize those dreams.