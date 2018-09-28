Surgical strike day: J-K Education dept asks officials to organise activities in schools

According to a circular by the Education Department Secretary, Wednesday, the Broadcasting and Information Ministry had issued directions for holding activities to observe Friday as the ‘Surgical Strike Day’ According to a circular by the Education Department Secretary, Wednesday, the Broadcasting and Information Ministry had issued directions for holding activities to observe Friday as the ‘Surgical Strike Day’

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked Education Department officials to organise activities in public schools from September 28 to 30 to celebrate ‘surgical strike day’ and submit photos and videos of the celebrations by October 1. According to a circular by the Education Department Secretary, Wednesday, the Broadcasting and Information Ministry had issued directions for holding activities to observe Friday as the ‘Surgical Strike Day’.

“Accordingly, Principal Secretary, Home Department has issued directions to ensure celebration of the day by organising activities from September 28 to 30 at various levels across the state,” the circular reads. The government has directed the schools with NCC units to invite war veterans and organise a special parade followed by motivational lectures. It also asked the department officials to make school children pledge their support for armed forces by writing letter or cards to them, addressed to the nearest Army formation.

“The schools shall arrange blank cards to children for writing/creating messages,” the circular reads. The Education Department authorities were directed to send one page report of the activities along with pictures and videos to the office of the secretary through director school education. “Both directors (of Kashmir and Jammu divisions) shall consolidate the report and send it to the office of the undersigned by or before October 1,” it added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App