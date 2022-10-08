J-K Administrative Council okays Public Universities Bill-2022

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led Administrative Council (AC) on Saturday gave its nod to the Jammu and Kashmir Public University Bill-2022 with the purpose of addressing the issues pertaining to a wide variety of universities in Jammu and Kashmir. “The government intends to frame a common Public University Bill which would apply to all public universities of UT of J&K,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The UT’s administrative council comprises the LG, adviser Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

The administration said that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) envisions an education system “rooted in Indian ethos” that contributes directly to transforming India, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.

The NEP-2020, “moreover envisages fundamental transformation in the structure of higher education” by mandating the transformation of all affiliated colleges to either multidisciplinary research or teaching universities or degree-awarding autonomous institutions by 2035.

The key features of the current draft include emphasis on uniformity and flexibility in working of all the higher educational institutions. “A number of new provisions have also been introduced to make the functioning of universities transparent and accountable through transparent procedures and public disclosures,” the government said. In order to make the recruitment process fully transparent and merit based, screening by the Public Service Commission of the UT and reduction in weightage to interview has been proposed for gazetted positions.

For non-gazetted positions, as per the statement, it has been proposed to do away with interviews altogether and conduct recruitment through the Service Selection Board.