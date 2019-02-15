J-K 10th, 12th bi-annual exams: Admission form submission date extended till February 16

J-K 10th, 12th bi-annual exams: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has extended the submission date of admission cum permission forms of Class 10, 12 examinations till February 16, 2019. The candidates can submit their admission forms at their respective board sub or branch offices with a fee of Rs 3000.

“It is notified for information of all those students who have failed to submit their admission cum permission forms of Class 10, 12 examination bi-annual 2018-19 are given a grace period of three days i.e. upto February 16, 2019 to submit their admission cum permission forms at their respective board sub/ branch offices with a total fee of Rs 3000,” mentioned the official release. “The board will not entertain any other form after the stipulated date,” read the official release.

The result of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has been declared for class 11. As per local media reports, Tehniyat Sheikh from SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore has secured number one rank in the JKBOSE Class 11 examination. She has scored 493 marks out of the total 500 in the commerce stream.

JKBOSE has in January announced the result of class 12 Kashmir division where Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, has topped the merit list in Arts by scoring 493 out of a total of 500 marks and her schoolmate Tanzeela Hassan scored 492.

Towseef Shafi of Government Higher Secondary School, Srigufwara, Anantnag, scored 491 followed by Zaira Shafi of the Kothibagh school, scoring 491, while Irtiza Jan of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal, scored 490.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.