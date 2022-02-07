UGC issues clarification against ‘fake’ circular on offline exams in universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a clarification regarding a circular claiming that all universities will be conducting offline examinations. The circular, which has been doing rounds on various social media platforms, is fake, UGC has clarified.

UGC took to its official Twitter account to issue a clarification regarding this fake notice. “This public notice is #FAKE! University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice,” the commission tweeted.

A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india ➡️This public notice is #FAKE!

➡️University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice. pic.twitter.com/S6ysKT5TIU — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) February 6, 2022

The fake notice had claimed that “as all the colleges and universities are operating while maintaining COVID19 protocols so offline examinations can be taken while maintaining physical distancing at their home centres,” the fake notice read. “So, all the Universities are hereby advised to conduct all the current and future semester examinations in offline mode in their home centres while maintaining COVID19 protocols.”

“Universities are requested to take proper precautionary measures for the preparation of conducting examinations in offline mode,” the fake circular added.

Clarifying that no such advisory has been issued by the commission, the UGC tweeted that “University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice”.

Meanwhile, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have resumed offline classes across disciplines from today, i.e. February 7, 2022. From today itself, all academic, teaching and learning activities and library services have been resumed in offline mode, with strict compliance of Covid protocols, set by DDMA.