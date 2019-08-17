ITI Delhi third counselling result declared: How to check, documents needed and schedule ahead

ITI Delhi third counselling result: The Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Delhi released the third counselling result declared at the official website, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in. Those who make it to the list are eligible to take admission in one-year and two-year diploma courses across 19 government ITIs.

The candidates who have made it through the list will have to report at the allotted ITI from August 19 to 21 (Monday – Wednesday) along with their official documents to secure admission. The list of seats left vacant, if any, after the third round of counselling will be published on August 22.

ITI Delhi third counselling result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘third allotment list result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The reshuffling of trades/ITI choices by candidates at the online admission portal will take place from August 22 to 25. If seats are left vacancy then the fourth seat allotment result will be released on August 28.

The ITIs have 10292 seats for the session 2019-20 in 47 different trades affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). In case no seat is allotted, then the candidate will automatically participate in the next round of counselling. In case of any query, candidates can write an email to the officials at caohelpline@gmail.com.