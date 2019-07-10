ITI Delhi rank list 2019 released, check counselling schedule for admission to diplomas

ITI Delhi rank list 2019: The Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Delhi has released the tentative rank list for online admissions to one-year, two-year diploma courses across 19 government ITIs having 10292 seats for the session 2019-20 in 47 different trades affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). Those who had applied can check their rank list at the official website, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

The candidate must thoroughly check their details in the list has any discrepancy then candidates need to report at the help desk of the ITI where the candidate submitted documents. Corrections or objections, if any, should be submitted before July 12 (Friday). The final rank list will be displayed after incorporating the valid correction on July 16. Candidate must note his rank for future reference.

ITI Delhi rank list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘tentative rank 2019’ in homepage

Step 3: Click on the link – order of 10th rank/ order of registration number

Step 4: A PDF will open, check rank, download

The first round of counselling, seats will be allotted to the candidates by considering their rank, category, sub-category and gender as per choice filled by the candidate in the preferred order. The counselling result will be published on the online admission website.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on July 22 and the first round of reporting for admission at IITs will be conducted from July 23 to 25. If any seats are left vacant, the second allotment will be held from August 5 to 7 followed by third seat allotment result on August 16 for which counselling will be held from August 19 to 21, 2019.