IIT Delhi to conduct JEE Advanced 2020 on May 17

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Date: Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi will organise the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) in 2020 for admissions in 23 IITs all over the country. The examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 17.

The IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) has also decided to hold the JEE (Advanced) 2020 for the first time in the United States. The examination centre is being planned to set up in San Francisco.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “JEE Advanced is an examination conducted by all IITs for admission to IITs. IITs have taken a conscious decision to encourage cultural diversity on their campuses. JEE exam is now conducted in five countries worldwide and we have added USA to this list. US has benefitted significantly by the presence of a large number of IIT alumni there and there is considerable awareness in the US about IITs. Conducting JEE in the bay area is a logical thing to do.”

The board has decided to shortlist 2.50 lakh students (including all categories) from JEE (Main) 2020 to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2020. On May 17, 2020, the first paper of JEE (Advanced) will start at 9.00 a.m. and end at 12 noon (IST). The second paper will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. (IST).

In 2019, IIT Roorkee was the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 161,319 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2. As many as 38,705 candidates were successful. Of the total qualified candidates, 5,356 were females.