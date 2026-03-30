ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Registration ends tomorrow for fully-funded young scientist programme at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in

ISRO YUVIKA 2026 Registration: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon close the application window for its Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA 2026. According to the schedule shared by the ISRO earlier, the last date to register is tomorrow, on March 31. The initiative is aimed at nurturing early interest in space science among school students. It offers a two-week residential training programme that introduces participants to the fundamentals of space technology, applications, and research.
Designed as an outreach effort, ISRO’s YUVIKA aims to identify young talent at the school level and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM fields.
Applicants must keep track of the following schedule for the programme:
|Event
|Date
|Last date to apply
|March 31, 2026
|First selection list
|April 13, 2026
|Second selection/confirmation list
|April 20, 2026
|Programme duration
|May 11 to May 22, 2026
The programme is specifically intended for students currently studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2026, in recognised schools across India. By targeting students at this stage, ISRO aims to build curiosity and a foundational understanding of space science early in their academic journey.
The selection process is merit-based and takes into account a mix of academic performance and extracurricular achievements, ensuring a well-rounded evaluation of candidates.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a recognised Indian school and meet the Class 9 criterion. The selection process assigns significant weightage to Class 8 academic performance, along with additional consideration for participation in science fairs, Olympiads, sports, and national-level activities such as NCC or Scouts.
ISRO also provides special weightage to students from rural schools, reinforcing its focus on inclusivity and outreach.
Candidates interested in applying for YUVIKA 2026 can complete the registration process online through the official portal by filling in personal and academic details, uploading relevant documents, and submitting the form within the deadline.
One of the key highlights of the programme is that it is fully funded by ISRO. Selected students are provided free accommodation and meals for the entire duration of the programme, along with study materials and access to specialised training resources. In addition, travel expenses are reimbursed, typically covering train fare up to AC-II tier or equivalent bus fare, ensuring that financial constraints do not become a barrier for participation.
ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Selection process and eligibility
While YUVIKA is not a conventional scholarship programme, it functions as a comprehensive, fully sponsored academic exposure initiative where all major costs are borne by the organisation.
This makes it accessible to students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds and allows them to benefit from high-quality scientific training without financial burden.
During the two-week residential programme, students are hosted at various ISRO centres across the country, where they attend lectures delivered by scientists and experts. The curriculum includes interactive sessions, hands-on activities, and exposure to real-world applications such as satellite technology and space missions.
Participants also get the opportunity to visit laboratories and engage directly with professionals working in the field.
The outcome of the programme goes beyond short-term learning, as it aims to bridge the gap between school education and practical scientific applications. By providing early exposure to advanced space research and technology, YUVIKA plays a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators in India’s growing space ecosystem.