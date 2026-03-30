ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Registration ends tomorrow for fully-funded young scientist programme at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in

ISRO YUVIKA 2026 Registration: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon close the application window for its Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA 2026. According to the schedule shared by the ISRO earlier, the last date to register is tomorrow, on March 31. The initiative is aimed at nurturing early interest in space science among school students. It offers a two-week residential training programme that introduces participants to the fundamentals of space technology, applications, and research.

Designed as an outreach effort, ISRO’s YUVIKA aims to identify young talent at the school level and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM fields.

ISRO YUVIKA 2026 Registration: Important dates

Applicants must keep track of the following schedule for the programme: