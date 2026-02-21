ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Eligibility, important dates for two-week residential programme

The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the launch of YUVIKA 2026 — the Young Scientist Programme (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) — aimed at imparting basic knowledge of space technology, space science and space applications to school students. The programme is designed to “catch them young” and encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, Eengineering and mathematics (STEM).
The online registration process for YUVIKA 2026 will begin on February 27, 2026, and will remain open till March 31, 2026. Students studying in Class 9 as on January 1, 2026, in schools across India are eligible to apply.
|Activity
|Date
|Announcement of Programme
|February 20, 2026
|Registration Begins
|February 27, 2026
|Registration Ends
|March 31, 2026
|First Selection List
|April 13, 2026
|Second Confirmation List
|April 20, 2026
|YUVIKA Programme
|May 11–22, 2026
The selection of participants will be based on multiple parameters. Marks obtained in Class 8 or the last conducted examination will carry a weightage of 50 per cent. Performance in the online quiz will account for 10 per cent. Participation in science fairs and co-curricular activities in the last three years will carry 2 to 10 per cent weightage, depending on the level.
YUVIKA 2026:
📅 Registration:
27th February – 31st March 2026
For more information visit: https://t.co/GJMq5CCs3C pic.twitter.com/hiHPhHL0Jo
— ISRO (@isro) February 20, 2026
Achievements in Olympiads, sports competitions and membership in Scouts and Guides, NCC or NSS will also earn additional marks. Students studying in village or rural schools located in Panchayat areas will receive 15 per cent weightage. ISRO has also ensured minimum representation from each State and Union Territory.
The programme will be conducted at nine ISRO centres including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Satish Dhawan Space Centre and U R Rao Satellite Centre, among others.
ISRO will bear the cost of course material, lodging and boarding during the programme. Travel expenses will be reimbursed up to II AC train fare or equivalent bus fare upon submission of original tickets.
