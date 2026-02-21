ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Eligibility, important dates for two-week residential programme

The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the launch of YUVIKA 2026 — the Young Scientist Programme (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) — aimed at imparting basic knowledge of space technology, space science and space applications to school students. The programme is designed to “catch them young” and encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, Eengineering and mathematics (STEM).

The online registration process for YUVIKA 2026 will begin on February 27, 2026, and will remain open till March 31, 2026. Students studying in Class 9 as on January 1, 2026, in schools across India are eligible to apply.

Important dates for ISRO YUVIKA 2026

Activity Date Announcement of Programme February 20, 2026 Registration Begins February 27, 2026 Registration Ends March 31, 2026 First Selection List April 13, 2026 Second Confirmation List April 20, 2026 YUVIKA Programme May 11–22, 2026

The selection of participants will be based on multiple parameters. Marks obtained in Class 8 or the last conducted examination will carry a weightage of 50 per cent. Performance in the online quiz will account for 10 per cent. Participation in science fairs and co-curricular activities in the last three years will carry 2 to 10 per cent weightage, depending on the level.