ISRO Young Scientist (YUVIKA) Programme 2020: Registration process date extended, check details

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: The application process date for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) programme has been extended. The registration process which was scheduled to be closed on Monday, February 24, will now be closed on March 5, 2020, as it has been extended by 10 days.

The programme will be of two weeks duration — during summer holiday from May 11 to 22, 2020. The programme was launched last year for school children called Young Scientist Programme (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram).

The programme aims at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, science and space applications to the younger ones.

In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 days

Students from the rural areas have been given special weightage in the selection criteria. The list of the selected candidates from each state is expected by March-end 2019.

Students from class 9 onwards will be provided residential training of around two weeks during their summer holidays. Three students from each state/ Union Territory will participate in this programme every year covering CBSE, ICSE and state-board syllabus.

Those who have finished class 8 and currently studying in class 9 will be eligible for the programme. The selection is based on academic performance.

