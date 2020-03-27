ISRO Young Scientist (YUVIKA) programme 2020: Last date to submit certificates extended, check details

ISRO Young Scientist (YUVIKA) programme 2020: The candidates can now submit certificates till April 2. Representational image/ file ISRO Young Scientist (YUVIKA) programme 2020: The candidates can now submit certificates till April 2. Representational image/ file

ISRO Young Scientist (YUVIKA) programme 2020: The last date to submit certificates for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) programme has been extended. The candidates can now submit certificates till April 2. “Last date is extended upto April 2, 2020 to upload the relevant certificates,” read the ISRO circular. The candidates can submit certificates through the website- isro.gov.in.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the provisional merit list earlier on March 10, 2020. The selected candidates will have to upload their attested certificates.

The second session is scheduled during the month of May 2020. The selected candidates will get opportunity to participate in an all-expenses paid, residential programme from May 11 to 22, 2020, to be hosted at four ISRO centres.

A total of three students from each state/ UT will be selected to participate in this YUVIKA programme. In the selection process, 60 per cent weightage will be given to class 8 marks, 10 per cent weighatge to prizes won in school or district level each, 5 per cent to NCC, NSS or similar training and 15 per cent to those who are studying in rural schools.

