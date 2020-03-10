ISRO Young Scientist provisional merit list released, check here

ISRO Young Scientist provisional merit list 2020: Check provisional merit list at isro.gov.in. Representational Image/ file ISRO Young Scientist provisional merit list 2020: Check provisional merit list at isro.gov.in. Representational Image/ file

ISRO Young Scientist provisional merit list 2020: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the provisional merit list for the Young Scientist programme. The candidates can check the result through the website- isro.gov.in.

The selected candidates will have to upload their attested certificates. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30.

The second session is scheduled during the month of May 2020. The selected candidates will get opportunity to participate in an all-expenses paid, residential programme from May 11 to 22, 2020, to be hosted at four ISRO centres.

ISRO Young Scientist provisional merit list 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Yuvika Young Scientist Provisional Merit List’

Step 3: The name of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of three students from each state/ UT will be selected to participate in this programme. The selection will be based on the online application form.

Those who have cleared class 8 and are studying in class 9 can apply for the same. In the selection process, 60 per cent weightage will be given to class 8 marks, 10 per cent weighatge to prizes won in school or district level each, 5 per cent to NCC, NSS or similar training and 15 per cent to those who are studying in rural schools.

