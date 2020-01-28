ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 for school students, application process to begin in February

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: The application process will begin on February 3 ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: The application process will begin on February 3

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: The second session of the Indian Space Research Organisation Young Scientist Programme 2020 will begin in May. The programme will be of two weeks duration — during summer holiday from May 11 to 22, 2020. The programme was launched last year for school children called Young Scientist Programme (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram).

The programme aims at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, science and space applications to the younger ones. The application process for the programme will begin on February 3 and will be closed on February 24, 2020. Students from the rural area have been given special weightage in the selection criteria. The list of the selected candidates from each state is expected by March-end 2019.

“The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced on March 2, 2020. The provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before March 23, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30, 2020,” read the official notification.

Students from class 9 onwards will be provided residential training of around two weeks during their summer holidays. Three students from each state/ Union Territory will participate in this programme every year covering CBSE, ICSE and state-board syllabus.

Those who have finished class 8 and currently studying in class 9 will be eligible for the programme. The selection is based on academic performance.

