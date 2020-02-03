ISRO young scientist applications begin for class 9 students: All you need to know

ISRO young scientist applications begin at isro.gov.in (Representational image) ISRO young scientist applications begin at isro.gov.in (Representational image)

ISRO young scientist: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the Young Scientist Programme. The second session is scheduled during the month of May 2020. The application process has begun and will continue till February 24, 6 pm on the official website, isro,gov.in. The selected candidates will get opportunity to participate in an all-expenses paid, residential programme from May 11 to 22, 2020, to be hosted at four ISRO centres.

A total of three students from each state/ UT will be selected to participate in this programme. The selection will be based on the online application form. Those who have cleared class 8 and are studying in class 9 can apply for the same. In the selection process, 60 per cent weightage will be given to class 8 marks, 10 per cent weighatge to prizes won in school or district level each, 5 per cent to NCC, NSS or similar training and 15 per cent to those who are studying in rural schools.

ISRO young scientist: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Yuvika Young Scientist’

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Fill details to register

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced on March 2. The selected candidates will have to upload their attested certificates by March 23. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30.

