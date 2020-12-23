ISRO to set-up Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) at IIT-BHU

IIT-BHU. ISRO sign virtual MoU to set-up academic research center.

The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi will soon have a Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) at its campus. The centre will carry advanced research in the Indian space programme, the institute informed in an official release.

The centre will facilitate short and long-term projects to propel the culture of research and development. Short-term projects for BTech and MTech students from the institute and associate institutes will also be included in this sequence. Long term R&D projects leading to the PhD programme will also be offered, the IIT said. Capacity building programmes including conferences, exhibitions, and short courses will also be organised to strengthen the knowledge base in the field.

IIT (BHU) claims that it will lead as an Institutes of Excellence in science and technology from three states — Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The institute will be the leader and project monitor of RAC-S in which Institutes of Excellence in the field of science and technology in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will be roped in to participate in various research and development activities, he institute said in an official statement.

Director, IIT-BHU, Pramod Kumar Jain said that with the help of the RAC-S the institute will leverage research in space science and space technology, space application, agriculture, telecommunications, meteorology, water resources to design developmental models for effective natural resource management. He iterated that such an initiative will greatly benefit the Purvanchal and Central regions of the country.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) virtually. It was signed by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT (BHU) on behalf of the Institute and Dr PV Venkatakrishnan, director, CBPO, ISRO HQ on behalf of ISRO.

