ISRO launches Young Scientist programme for school students

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the Young Scientist programme for the young minds who want to explore themselves in space research. “Under Young Scientist programme at ISRO, three students from each state will be selected. They will be given lectures and they will be given access to R&D labs and practical experience of building a small satellite,” said Dr K Sivan, Chairman ISRO.

Mostly 8th standard passed out students will be selected for the one-month programme. “Three students from each of the 29 States and 7 Union Territories will selected for the Young Scientist program,” said Chairman ISRO.

Addressing the press, Dr K Sivan, Chairman ISRO said, “For 2019 we have planned 32 missions, out of which 14 launch vehicle mission, 17 spacecraft mission and 1 demonstration mission.”

Apart from the special programme for students this year, the ISRO has planned to conduct special programmes like Gaganyaan, Outreach programme, Planned missions, Vikram Sarabhai Centenary celebrations.

“For Gaganyaan Program we have already placed a management structure in ISRO. First unmanned mission by December 2020, second unmanned mission by July 2021 and the real human space flight by December 2021,” ISRO chairman said.