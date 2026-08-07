ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 93 posts; check vacancies, eligibility, selection process

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the online applications for recruitment of 93 Scientist, Engineer under ‘SC’ posts across multiple engineering disciplines. The recruitment drive is being conducted through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB), and the online application process is underway on the official website, isro.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their applications till August 17, 2026.
The vacancies are available in Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, and Architecture disciplines across ISRO centres including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Sriharikota, Mahendragiri, Hassan and Valiamala. Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews on the basis of their valid GATE 2025 or GATE 2026 scores.
|Discipline
|Vacancies
|Electronics
|35
|Mechanical
|26
|Computer Science
|13
|Civil
|10
|Electrical
|4
|Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
|2
|Architecture
|2
|Civil (PRL – Autonomous Body)
|1
|Total
|93
Candidates should possess the prescribed engineering qualification in the relevant discipline and a valid GATE 2025 or GATE 2026 score corresponding to the discipline for which they are applying. ISRO has clarified that candidates will be shortlisted for interviews in the ratio of 1:7 based on their GATE Score and not GATE marks or rank.
The organisation will verify the GATE score submitted in the application form, and any false information may invite appropriate action, it said in its notice.
The interview will assess candidates on technical knowledge, subject-specific awareness, presentation and communication skills, comprehension, and academic achievements. For Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science posts, the final merit will be prepared by giving 50% weightage to the GATE score and 50% to the interview, with a minimum aggregate requirement of 60% for unreserved candidates. Similar weightage applies to other disciplines, with relaxed qualifying criteria for reserved categories where applicable.
Applications can be submitted only through the online recruitment portal available on the ISRO website. Candidates registered with the National Career Service (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may also apply. After successful registration, applicants will receive a registration number, which should be preserved for future reference. ISRO has advised candidates to provide a valid email ID while submitting the application.
Candidates shortlisted for the interview will be reimbursed second-class sleeper train fare by the shortest route to the interview venue, as per ISRO’s recruitment rules.