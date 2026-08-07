ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 93 posts; check vacancies, eligibility, selection process

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the online applications for recruitment of 93 Scientist, Engineer under ‘SC’ posts across multiple engineering disciplines. The recruitment drive is being conducted through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB), and the online application process is underway on the official website, isro.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their applications till August 17, 2026.

The vacancies are available in Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, and Architecture disciplines across ISRO centres including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Sriharikota, Mahendragiri, Hassan and Valiamala. Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews on the basis of their valid GATE 2025 or GATE 2026 scores.