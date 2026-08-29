ISRO announces recruitment for Scientist, Engineer ‘SC’ posts: Vacancy details, selection process

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for Scientist, Engineer ‘SC’ posts in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science disciplines. A total of 176 vacancies are available across ISRO Centres and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). Candidates can submit their applications until September 16, 2026. The last date for submitting the online application and payment of the applicable fee is September 16, 2026, up to 11:55 pm.
Of the total vacancies, 100 posts are available in Electronics, 53 in Mechanical and 23 in Computer Science. The posts carry Level 10 pay in the Pay Matrix and are classified as Group ‘A’ positions.
|Discipline
|ISRO Centres
|PRL
|Total
|Electronics
|99
|1
|100
|Mechanical
|52
|1
|53
|Computer Science
|21
|1
|22
Candidates applying for the recruitment must have a BE, BTech or equivalent degree in the relevant engineering discipline. Applicants for Electronics posts should have a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, while those applying for Mechanical and Computer Science posts should hold the corresponding engineering qualification.
Candidates must have secured at least 65% marks in aggregate or a CGPA of 6.84 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying degree.
The maximum age limit is 28 years as on September 16, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible categories, including Central Government employees, ex-servicemen and PwBD candidates, as per the recruitment rules.
Candidates have to apply online through the official ISRO recruitment portal. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.
An application fee of Rs 250 is applicable. Candidates are initially required to pay a Rs 750 processing fee, subject to the refund provisions mentioned in the recruitment notification.
Candidates are required to check their eligibility and enter their educational and personal details while filling out the application form. The required documents, photograph and other details should be uploaded as per the specifications given in the official advertisement.
The selection process will comprise a written test followed by a personal interview. The final panel will be prepared by giving equal weightage to the written test and interview.
–Written test: The computer-based test will be conducted in 37 cities across India. It will carry a total of 100 marks and will have two parts. Part A will consist of 80 discipline-specific multiple-choice questions to be attempted in 90 minutes. There will be negative marking, with one-third of a mark deducted for every incorrect answer.
Part B will test aptitude and ability. It will have a maximum of 15 questions, with a total of 20 marks, and will be conducted for 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking in Part B.
Candidates will then be shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the written test. The shortlisting will be done in a 1:5 ratio.
–Interview: The personal interview will carry 100 marks. It will assess technical knowledge, general awareness, communication skills, comprehension and academic achievements.
For unreserved candidates, a minimum of 50% marks in the interview and 60% aggregate marks are required to qualify. For final selection, 50% weightage will be given to the written test and 50% to the interview.