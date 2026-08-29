ISRO announces recruitment for Scientist, Engineer ‘SC’ posts: Vacancy details, selection process

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for Scientist, Engineer ‘SC’ posts in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science disciplines. A total of 176 vacancies are available across ISRO Centres and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). Candidates can submit their applications until September 16, 2026. The last date for submitting the online application and payment of the applicable fee is September 16, 2026, up to 11:55 pm.

Of the total vacancies, 100 posts are available in Electronics, 53 in Mechanical and 23 in Computer Science. The posts carry Level 10 pay in the Pay Matrix and are classified as Group ‘A’ positions.

ISRO Scientist, Engineer: Vacancy details

Discipline ISRO Centres PRL Total Electronics 99 1 100 Mechanical 52 1 53 Computer Science 21 1 22

ISRO Scientist, Engineer recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the recruitment must have a BE, BTech or equivalent degree in the relevant engineering discipline. Applicants for Electronics posts should have a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, while those applying for Mechanical and Computer Science posts should hold the corresponding engineering qualification.