ISRO Recruitment 2026: Applications begin for technical, non-technical roles; check how to apply

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has started the application process for various technical and non-technical roles. Interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive online through the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.
According to the recent notification, the application window will remain open for candidates to submit their application form till November 9, up to 11:59 pm.
The organisation has notified a total of 97 vacancies, which include positions like technical assistant, scientific assistant, library assistant ‘A’, nurse ‘B’, technician ‘B’, draughtsman ‘B’, fireman ‘A’, light vehicle driver ‘A’, heavy vehicle driver ‘A ’, and multi-tasking staff (MTS).
Read | SBI Recruitment 2026: Apply for chief AI officer, other AI-specific posts
Check post-wise vacancies
Candidates can refer to the table given below to know the number of vacancies announced for each post.
|Position
|Number of vacancies
|Technical Assistant
|14
|Scientific Assistant
|3
|Library Assistant ‘A’
|3
|Nurse ‘B’
|3
|Technician ‘B’
|43
|Draughtsman ‘B’
|1
|Fireman ‘A’
|2
|Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’
|5
|Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’
|7
|Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
|16
|Total
|97
Step-by-step guide to submit application form
To submit the application form online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’.
Step 3: Once redirected, click on the active link for the relevant recruitment drive.
Step 4: Fill in their personal and educational details.
Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form before the deadline
Applicants can also save their registration number for future login activities.
Also Read | DRDO offers 6-month paid internship opportunities for undergraduate, graduate students
Candidates applying for the notified positions are required to check the detailed notification available on the above-mentioned website to know more about post-wise educational qualifications, experience requirements and other eligibility conditions.