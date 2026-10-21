ISRO Recruitment 2026: Applications begin for technical, non-technical roles; check how to apply

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AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The registration window will remain open for candidates to submit their application form till November 9, up to 11:59 pm. According to the recent ISRO Recruitment 2026 notification, 97 vacancies have been announced across various technical and non-technical posts.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 11:46 AM IST
ISRO Recruitment 2026ISRO Recruitment 2026: Candidates can apply through the official website, isro.gov.in till November 9 (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has started the application process for various technical and non-technical roles. Interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive online through the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.

According to the recent notification, the application window will remain open for candidates to submit their application form till November 9, up to 11:59 pm.

The organisation has notified a total of 97 vacancies, which include positions like technical assistant, scientific assistant, library assistant ‘A’, nurse ‘B’, technician ‘B’, draughtsman ‘B’, fireman ‘A’, light vehicle driver ‘A’, heavy vehicle driver ‘A ’, and multi-tasking staff (MTS).

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Check post-wise vacancies 

Candidates can refer to the table given below to know the number of vacancies announced for each post.

Position Number of vacancies
Technical Assistant 14
Scientific Assistant 3
Library Assistant ‘A’ 3
Nurse ‘B’ 3
Technician ‘B’ 43
Draughtsman ‘B’ 1
Fireman ‘A’ 2
Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ 5
Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’ 7
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 16
Total 97

Step-by-step guide to submit application form

To submit the application form online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

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Step 1: Go to the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’.

Step 3: Once redirected, click on the active link for the relevant recruitment drive.

Step 4: Fill in their personal and educational details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form before the deadline

Applicants can also save their registration number for future login activities.

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Candidates applying for the notified positions are required to check the detailed notification available on the above-mentioned website to know more about post-wise educational qualifications, experience requirements and other eligibility conditions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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