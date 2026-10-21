ISRO Recruitment 2026: Applications begin for technical, non-technical roles; check how to apply

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has started the application process for various technical and non-technical roles. Interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive online through the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.

According to the recent notification, the application window will remain open for candidates to submit their application form till November 9, up to 11:59 pm.

The organisation has notified a total of 97 vacancies, which include positions like technical assistant, scientific assistant, library assistant ‘A’, nurse ‘B’, technician ‘B’, draughtsman ‘B’, fireman ‘A’, light vehicle driver ‘A’, heavy vehicle driver ‘A ’, and multi-tasking staff (MTS).