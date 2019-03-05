ISRO launches Young Scientists programme to train class 9 students

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a special programme for school children called ‘Young Scientist Programm’ or ‘YUva VIgyani KAryakram’. The program aims at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the younger ones. ISRO has chalked out this programme to ‘catch them young’.

Advertising

Students from class 9 onwards will be provided residential training of around two weeks during their summer holidays. Three students from each state/ Union Territory will participate in this programme every year covering CBSE, ICSE and state-board syllabus.

Those who have finished class 8 and currently studying in class 9 will be eligible for the programme.

ISRO has approached the chief secretaries of the respective states and administrators of UTs across the country to arrange for the selection of three students from each of their state/UT and communicate the list to ISRO.

The selection is based on the academic performance and extracurricular activities, which is mentioned in the selection criteria already circulated to chief secretaries of states/ administrators of UTs.

Advertising

Students belong to the rural area have been given special weightage in the selection criteria. The list of the selected candidates from each state is expected by March end 2019.