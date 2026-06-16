ISRO introduces fellowship for ME, MTech, MSc graduates – eligibility, stipend & more

ISRO launches fellowship programme: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a fellowship programme through the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru. Candidates have to apply for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under science and engineering through their official website, isro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the programme is 11 July, 2026.

Candidates who have graduated with an ME, MTech, or MSc are eligible to apply. Candidates can apply for research fellowships in the following programmes:

–AI and Machine Learning

–Electronics and VLSI

–Aerospace Engineering

–Mechanical Engineering

–Computer Science and IT

–Physics and Mathematics

Positions JRF-E1 to JRF-E12, JRF-M1 to JRF-M3:

ME/MTech/MSc (Engg.) or equivalent PG degree in First Class with minimum 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5/10.

Eligibility requires qualification through CSIR-UGC NET (including lectureship), GATE, or national-level exams by central government agencies (DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER, etc.).

Position JRF-E13:

MSc in First Class with minimum 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 OR

MTech or equivalent PG degree in First Class with minimum 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5/10.

Same eligibility conditions as above (NET/GATE/national-level exams).

National-level exams considered equivalent to NET for eligibility:

–CSIR-UGC NET (including lectureship)

–GATE (MoE)

–JAM (MoE)

–JEST

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Age limit

The age limit for this position is 28 years as of July 11, 2026. However, there is a 3-year relaxation for OBC candidates and a 5-year relaxation for SC/ST candidates. As per the orders of the Government of India, age relaxation also applies to Ex-servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), widows, divorced women and women who are judicially separated from their husbands and are not remarried.

ISRO fellowship programme: How to apply

To apply for the fellowship, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the ‘CAREERS’ section.

Step 3: Register using your email ID.

Step 4: Fill out the form.

Step 5: Click Submit.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future reference.

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An initial screening will be conducted based on the applicant’s academic performance and other parameters as outlined in the online application. Those who are screened in will be called for the interview process. Shortlisted candidates will get their call letters for the interview through mail.

Stipend in fellowship

The fellowship programme is for two years. However, it can be extended further based on the assessment of the work and the requirements of projects. The stipend for the fellowship programme is Rs 37,000 per month and can increase up to Rs 42,000 per month. The maximum engagement period for Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow is up to five years.

The JRF position does not guarantee a regular appointment in URSC or any ISRO/DOS centre. Candidates must produce original certificates, mark sheets, proof of work experience, age, and valid NET, GATE, or equivalent exam scorecards at the interview, along with self-attested copies.

Degrees obtained through Open and Distance Learning are not accepted. Applications are to be submitted online only, and all communication will be via email or the ISRO website, for which candidates must check regularly.

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Only those who have completed their degree are eligible; students awaiting results cannot apply. Interviews for shortlisted candidates will be held in Bengaluru, though URSC/ISRO reserves the right to change the venue or date.