ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application process started at nats.education.gov.in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the notification for the recruitment process for apprentice positions of graduate, technician, and commercial practice at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, Karnataka. The application process for the ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has started on July 29 at the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) Portal – nats.education.gov.in.
Candidates applying for the apprentice posts are required to fill the registration form by entering all the details and uploading necessary documents. The last date to apply for the ongoing ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is August 28, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.
For the year 2026, ISRO has released a total of 410 vacancies distributed across engineering and commercial practice disciplines. The organisation has published the official notification of the recruitment on its website – isro.gov.in. Candidates can check the information brochure to know the eligibility criteria, position-wise vacancies, stipend, and selection process.
The organisation has prescribed the number of positions, monthly stipend, and essential qualifications prescribed for various apprenticeships. Candidates can go through the following table to know the same.
|Position
|Total Vacancies
|Monthly Stipend
|Graduate Apprentice
|220
|Rs 12,300
|Technician Apprentice
|120
|Rs 10,900
|Commercial Apprentice
|70
|Rs 10,900
As per the recruitment notification, applicants will be initially shortlisted based on the total percentage of candidates in the relevant discipline and will be called for document verification. Note that candidates travelling to the centre will not be eligible to avail the travelling allowance.
Once all the documents are verified, a merit panel will be prepared based on the candidates’ academic scores in their respective degree or diploma programmes.