ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application process started at nats.education.gov.in

The application process has started from July 29 and will be closed by August 28, 2026 (Photo: AI Generated)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the notification for the recruitment process for apprentice positions of graduate, technician, and commercial practice at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, Karnataka. The application process for the ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has started on July 29 at the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) Portal – nats.education.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the apprentice posts are required to fill the registration form by entering all the details and uploading necessary documents. The last date to apply for the ongoing ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is August 28, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.

For the year 2026, ISRO has released a total of 410 vacancies distributed across engineering and commercial practice disciplines. The organisation has published the official notification of the recruitment on its website – isro.gov.in. Candidates can check the information brochure to know the eligibility criteria, position-wise vacancies, stipend, and selection process.