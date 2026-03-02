After CBSE, Kerala postpones SSLC, HSE exams in Gulf region

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf had made conducting the public examinations impossible.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education postponed its board exams in the Middle East region, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty today announced the postponement of SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations scheduled this week across the Gulf region, citing escalating tensions in West Asia. Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf had made conducting the public examinations impossible.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, scheduled for March 5 in the Gulf region, has been postponed. The Higher Secondary examinations slated for March 5, 6, and 7 in the region have also been deferred.