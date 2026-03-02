After CBSE, Kerala postpones SSLC, HSE exams in Gulf region

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
After the Central Board of Secondary Education postponed its board exams in the Middle East region, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty today announced the postponement of SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations scheduled this week across the Gulf region, citing escalating tensions in West Asia. Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf had made conducting the public examinations impossible.
For more updates on Kerala SSLC, +2 exams, schedule, admit card and other details, students can check IE Education.
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, scheduled for March 5 in the Gulf region, has been postponed. The Higher Secondary examinations slated for March 5, 6, and 7 in the region have also been deferred.
“The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later,” Sivankutty said.
The Minister acknowledged that the prevailing situation has caused anxiety among students — both in Gulf countries and in Kerala — who fear they may be unable to reach their examination centres in time. “The General Education Department stands with the students in this matter,” he said.
Students who are unable to appear for the examinations have been advised to submit applications at the earliest to the Director of General Education through their respective headmasters or principals. The department will examine each application on its merits and take a decision in the interest of the students, the Minister added.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday, postponed board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, for Class 10 and Class 12 students across the Middle East. Citing the current security situation in the region, the Board, in a notice said that the decision affects students at CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
In its notice, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said the Board will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, and announce new exam dates as well as decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.
The circular has been marked for action to Indian ambassadors across all seven affected countries, the Consul General of India in Dubai, and CBSE’s regional office in the UAE. No specific timeline has been given for when the postponed examinations will be rescheduled.