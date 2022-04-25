Islamabad seeks clarification on UGC notice saying it won’t recognise degrees from Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday asked India to make its stand clear on the recent notice jointly issued by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education advising Indian students to not choose that country for pursuing higher education.

“We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said Public Notice. Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs, based in Islamabad, said in a statement.

In the notice, which was issued on April 22, the UGC and the AICTE said any Indian national or overseas citizen of the country who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan “shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India”.

Speaking to The Indian Express a day after issuing the notice, UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar had said that the higher education regulator wants students to be careful while picking countries to pursue advanced education.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that students are sufficiently aware while making these choices. As regulators, we are concerned about our students and want to ensure they don’t face any difficulties,” he said, citing the examples of Indian students who were pursuing medicine in countries such as Ukraine and China.

In the past, the UGC had issued similar orders for students studying in educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).