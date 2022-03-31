ISI extends deadline for degree, diploma programmes: Check new schedule

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has extended the last date to fill out the ISI application form to April 5, 2022. Applicants looking for ISI admission 2022 can fill out the application form at isical.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to fill out the ISI entrance exam application form was March 31, 2022. The application process for the ISI exam 2022 comprises registration, filling application form, academic details and uploading documents.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) entrance exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. Only the applicants who fill out the ISI application form before the last date will be able to download the admit card.

ISI application form 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the ISI official website — isical.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘online application portal’.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details.

Step 4: Upload required documents (including scanned photo and signature) as per the specified format.

Step 5: Pay the ISI application fee in the online mode

Step 6: Preview and submit the ISI admission test application form. Save the page for future reference.

The application fee for the ISI entrance exam is Rs 1250 for general category male candidates while general category female candidates have to pay Rs 750. The application fee for applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwD categories is Rs 625.

After the conclusion of the application process, the exam authorities will allow candidates to alter their preference of test centres on April 11 and 12, 2022. After the deadline, no request for change of test centre will be entertained.