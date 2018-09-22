ISI admissions 2019: Entrance on May 12, check exam dates, eligibility

ISI admissions 2019: The entrance examination will be conducted on May 12, 2019 ISI admissions 2019: The entrance examination will be conducted on May 12, 2019

ISI admissions 2019: Indian Statistical Institute has announced the schedule for the admission process of the academic year 2019-20. The institute will conduct the entrance exams on May 12, the online window for the application process will open from February 5 to March 12. The entrance examinations is a gateway for admissions in various academic courses like B.Stat (Hons.), B.Math (Hons.), M.Stat, M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech (CS), M.Tech (CrS), M.Tech (QROR), PG Diplomas and Research Fellowships programmes.

ISI admissions 2019: Important schedule

Commencement of online application process: February 5, 2019

Last date to apply online: March 12, 2019

Entrance Test: May 12, 2019

Application fee: February 7 to March 19

Download of admit card: April 9

Eligibility criteria

Course wise Educational qualifications

B.Sc (Statistics): The candidates should clear (10+2) with English and Mathematics as subjects.

M.Sc (Statistics): The candidates should clear Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject or BE/B.Tech degree

M.Tech (CS): The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics or Statistics or Physics or Computer Science as a subject or BE/ B.Tech or equivalent.

M.Tech (QROR): The candidates should clear possess Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject.

MS (QE): The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Physics and BE or a B.Tech degree

MS (QMS): The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics or a BE/B.Tech degree.

Paper pattern

The paper will consist of Multiple choice questions and descriptive type. The exams will be of four hours, two hours for forenoon session and two hours in the afternoon session.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. However, the application fee for the reserved category candidates is Rs 500.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, isical.ac.in till March 12, 2018.

About ISI

Established in 1931, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is one of the premier institutes in India with its campus in Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Tezpur.

