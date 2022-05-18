ISCI CSEET May 2022 result announced: Here’s how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results for the ISCI CSEET May 2022 exam today, i.e. May 18, 2022 (Wednesday). Candidates who appeared for the ISCI CSEET May 2022 exam can now check their result on the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

This year, the written examination for ISCI CSEET May 2022 was conducted on May 7 and May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

ISCI CSEET May 2022 result: How to check

Step 1 : Visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Declaration of result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th May, 2022’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Key in your roll number, date of birth and solve the captcha to login.

Step 4: Once you login, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should remember that, this year, no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the students. Those who have successfully cleared the CSEET exam can now apply for CS Executive programme, for which the registration fee is Rs. 8,500 for general category candidates and Rs 4,250 for SC/ST candidates. The CS Executive exam is scheduled to take place in December 2022, but a detailed schedule will soon be notified.