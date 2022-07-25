ISC results | Pune students shine: Two from The Bishops’ School make it to all-India third rank

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC – Class XII) results on Sunday. City students Kalpana Panda and Kanishk Sujai Hegde of The Bishops’ School, Camp, shared the third rank with others in the all-India merit list with 99.25 per cent marks.

They also hold the third position in the Maharashtra merit list, sharing ranks with nine others from the state.

A total of 3,781 students from 55 schools appeared for the exam across the state which has recorded a 99.76 per cent pass percentage. Girls have done better than boys. A total of 2,013 girls appeared for the examination with a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent – with just three students missing the pass mark. Among the boys, 1,768 appeared for the exam with a pass percentage of 99.66 per cent as six failed to make the cut.

Panda and Hegde are also school toppers in their respective streams. “The last two years have been taxing with the online and offline exam disruptions. It took a while to get used to it…My schedule was a bit tight because I was preparing for IIT-JEE and took classes for it…Whenever I took a break from studies, apart from meeting friends, I used to watch comedy shows to ease the stress,” she said.

For commerce student Hegde, the ultimate goal was to enroll in a law school. “I am happy with my results…I am glad to say that I got into the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. Law was something that intrigued me…I had been preparing for CLAT exams but at the same time, I did not let my ISC exams take the backseat,” he said.

Hegde believes that one should strike a balance between academics and co-curricular activities. “It is not one or the other. In fact, until the pandemic struck, I had been taking part in football tournaments,” he said.

At the Bishops’ School, Kalyaninagar, out of 121 students, 33.06 per cent scored above 90 per cent with Namay Jindal emerging as the school topper with 98.5 per cent. Meanwhile, the branch at Undri registered a 100 per cent pass performance with its 73 students. Anshi Bhupendra Patidar was the school topper with 98.75 per cent marks.

St. Mary’s School and Junior College had 92 students appear for the ISC examination of which 22 secured above 95 per cent and 46 secured above 90 per cent. School topper Prateek Sibal secured 98.3 per cent marks. “I did not follow a strict regime to study…I have been playing the piano for a decade, which was something I engaged in during my breaks,” said the 18-year-old who will be attending Ashoka University, Sonipat, with a major in biology.

Meanwhile, for science student Nidhi Taleda, who is the school topper at Hutchings High School and Junior college with 96.5 per cent, following a timetable was the mantra. “Time management is the key…I was sticking to my routine…I am now planning to pursue a career in product design,” she said.

Hutchings High School and Junior College had a 100 per cent pass result with its 76 students. “This batch has gone above and beyond to adapt and work hard to achieve its goals,” said Principal R I Katawati.

Pratyussh Kumaarr, a science student from Vibgyor High School NIBM scored 99.25 per cent, emerging as the school topper. The school had 25 students appear for the examination out of which five scored well above 90 per cent. “It is a stupendous performance by the students…Some of our toppers were unwell during their practicals and yet, they have come out victorious,” said principal Manisha Navaya.