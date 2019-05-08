ISC results: Didn’t stop pursuing other interests; Meet Delhi-NCR toppers

The two girls who secured top marks, 99.75%, in class XII ISC examination in Delhi-NCR have many things in common — they are from the same school, prepared for the exams by focussing on quality over quantity, while simultaneously pursuing their other interests.

While Shruti Jhamb is a Humanities student, with English, sociology, psychology, economics, and maths as her subjects, Srinwanti Debgupta is a Science student and had English, maths, physics, chemistry, and computer science as subjects. Both are from The Shri Ram School, Aravali, Gurgaon. Their score of English and “best of three” subjects adds up to 399 out of 400.

Jhamb, who joined the school in class IV and was also the president of the culinary society, is planning to apply to Lady Shri Ram College for psychology (Honours). Her mother is a homemaker and her father works at an MNC.

“I did not drop my other interests or stop being on social media because of exams. I studied consistently throughout the year, around two hours a day. As exams approached, I started studying for around 11 hours a day. But I continued to pursue my other interests such as baking and cooking,” she said.

Debgupta, whose father is an architect and mother a teacher at the same school, said: “I do not believe that you have to put in long hours. I set goals for myself on a daily basis and studied until I achieved those. I was planning to apply to Delhi University for maths (Honours), but my result is much better than I expected. I may consider other options as well.”