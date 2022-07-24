ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

Eighteen students across the country are tied for the first rank with 99.75 per cent in the ISC examinations this year.

The ISC results, or Class XII board examination results for the CISCE, were released Sunday evening. Like the CBSE, the CISCE, too, had conducted two board examinations this year at the end of each semester instead of one exam at the end of the year. However, unlike the CBSE, the CISCE has decided to give equal weightage to marks of both semesters in the computation of the final results.

While 18 students are tied for the top spot with 99.75 per cent, a whopping 58 students are tied for the second spot with 99.5 per cent and 78 students are tied for the third spot with 99.25 per cent.

Overall, 99.38 per cent of the 96,940 candidates who had appeared in the examinations have passed. Girls have recorded a slightly higher pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent.

While all regions have achieved a pass percentage over 99 per cent, the southern region has the highest success rate with a pass percentage of 99.81 per cent.

The board had not conducted Class XII examinations last year because of the pandemic and had devised an alternate assessment scheme, and 99.76 per cent candidates had passed.

Students who did not appear in either of the semester exams have been marked absent. “Candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ISC year 2022 examination were required to appear for both, Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ISC Year 2022 Examination,” said CISCE chief executive Gerry Arathoon in a statement.