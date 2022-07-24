ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

Updated: July 24, 2022 7:27:39 pm
Eighteen students across the country are tied for the first rank with 99.75 per cent in the ISC examinations this year.
The ISC results, or Class XII board examination results for the CISCE, were released Sunday evening. Like the CBSE, the CISCE, too, had conducted two board examinations this year at the end of each semester instead of one exam at the end of the year. However, unlike the CBSE, the CISCE has decided to give equal weightage to marks of both semesters in the computation of the final results.
While 18 students are tied for the top spot with 99.75 per cent, a whopping 58 students are tied for the second spot with 99.5 per cent and 78 students are tied for the third spot with 99.25 per cent.
Overall, 99.38 per cent of the 96,940 candidates who had appeared in the examinations have passed. Girls have recorded a slightly higher pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent.
Subscriber Only Stories
While all regions have achieved a pass percentage over 99 per cent, the southern region has the highest success rate with a pass percentage of 99.81 per cent.
The board had not conducted Class XII examinations last year because of the pandemic and had devised an alternate assessment scheme, and 99.76 per cent candidates had passed.
Students who did not appear in either of the semester exams have been marked absent. “Candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ISC year 2022 examination were required to appear for both, Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ISC Year 2022 Examination,” said CISCE chief executive Gerry Arathoon in a statement.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
‘Quite happy with term I and II weightage,’ says Upasana Mandi, AIR 1
Sara Ali Khan loved Dhanush aka ‘Vishu Babu’ in The Gray Man, check out the actor’s reply
‘The only Maldives I can afford’: Watch people play in flooded streets
Robot goes rogue, breaks child’s finger during chess match
How essential is your choice of mattress when it comes to getting ‘beauty sleep’?
Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
She-Hulk trailer: Hulk preaches the importance of spandex and yoga; fans get a peek at Daredevil
I salute the power of country’s vibrant democracy: President Kovind
Directors of Cricket Scotland step down over racism report
ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent
Chandimal and Oshada help steer Sri Lanka to 315-6 vs Pakistan
Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk to be redeveloped as mega food hubs: Delhi CM Kejriwal