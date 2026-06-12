CISCE Re-evaluation Results 2026: Class 12th ISC scorecards out at cisce.org & DigiLocker

ISC Reevaluation results declared, 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released its ISC (Class 12) reevaluation results. Candidates who have applied for the re-evaluation process can check their results on the official website. The CISCE results are available on Digilocker from today, June 12, 2026.

Students are advised to note that the results available online are provisional. They have to collect their actual scorecards from their respective schools. While collecting the results, students should check their name, index number, unique ID, stream, marks obtained and status of the result. Students should contact their school authorities at the earliest if their is any discrepanices at the marksheet.