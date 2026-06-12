CISCE Re-evaluation Results 2026: Class 12th ISC scorecards out at cisce.org & DigiLocker

ISC Reevaluation results declared, 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released its ISC (Class 12) reevaluation results. Candidates who have applied for the re-evaluation process can check their results on the official website. The CISCE results are available on Digilocker from today, June 12, 2026.
Students are advised to note that the results available online are provisional. They have to collect their actual scorecards from their respective schools. While collecting the results, students should check their name, index number, unique ID, stream, marks obtained and status of the result. Students should contact their school authorities at the earliest if their is any discrepanices at the marksheet.
To check the results of ISC reevaluation, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
Step 2: Select ‘ISC’ as the course.
Step 3: Enter Unique ID, index number and captcha.
Step 4: Click on Show Result.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
The improvement exam for Class 12 will take place between June 15 and July 1, 2026. The examination will be conducted for 3 hours. The improvement exam is conducted for candidates who have passed in all the subjects but are willing to improve their marks.
As per official data, the ISC class 12 results were declared on April 30, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 99.13 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by achieving a pass rate of 99.48 per cent. Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, praised the students’ dedication and resilience, noting that the results mark a significant step in their pursuit of excellence. He informed that the ISC exam included 1,03,316 candidates from 1,553 schools, while the ICSE examination saw 2,58,721 candidates from 2,957 schools.
Region-wise, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in ISC with a pass rate of 99.87%, while the Western region led ICSE results at 99.85%. The Council also highlighted its commitment to inclusivity, reporting strong outcomes across social categories and encouraging performances by candidates with special needs. Several students with learning difficulties and visual impairments secured marks above 90% in both examinations.