CISCE Class 10th, 12 Results date and time released

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today announced the date for the release of Class 10 and 12 results. The ISC, ICSE results will be declared on July 24 at 3 pm. Students may check their results on- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. This year, recheck of answer sheets is not applicable as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks, CISCE informed.

the schools can check the results by logging in to the Career portal of the council using the Principal’s log-in ID and password. The result of the individual can also be received through SMS.

If a student has objection(s) related to the marks awarded to him, he/she can make a written complaint to their respective schools stating the issue in detail. Schools need to look into the issue in detail and only send the valid complaints to the CISCE board. For all such requests, schools need to mail to the board at asicse@cisce.org for class 10 and asisc@cisce.org for class 12. All such requests should be send to the board latest by August 1. No requests will be entertained after that.

Schools and students need to note that this concern raising mechanism is only for correction of calculation of marks

The Council could not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus results for the students are being formed on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment.

Previously, the ICSE examinations were scheduled to start on May 5 and end on June 7. However, in light of the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Council announced their decision to cancel Class 10 ICSE examinations.

Last year, the Council saw 2.07 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 ICSE examinations. Of these students, 2.06 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage for 2020 was 99.33 per cent. More male students than females appeared for the Class 10 examination, with the former accounting for 54.19% of the total students while the latter accounted for 45.81% of the total students.