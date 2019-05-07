Declared! ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Minor increase in pass percentage, touches 96.52%

ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will declare the results of class 12 examination on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students can check the results through the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. For receiving the ICSE, ISC examination results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his or her unique id and send it to 09248082883.

ISC results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Class 12 results

Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number and submit.

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students can also avail the digi locker facility. “The council will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE, ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY),” read the official notification.