Declared! ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Minor increase in pass percentage, touches 96.52%

ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will declare the results of class 12 examination on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students can check the results through the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. For receiving the ICSE, ISC examination results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his or her unique id and send it to 09248082883.
ISC results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on Class 12 results
Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number and submit.
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The students can also avail the digi locker facility. “The council will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE, ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY),” read the official notification.
Girls outshines boys in Class 12th and Class 10th results 2018
In Class 12, 80,880 students from 1,034 schools appeared for the exam, which was conducted in 48 written subjects. Of these, 14 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages. In both the classes girls have outperformed boys. In Class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 97.63 per cent while that of boys is 94.96 per cent. Similarly, in the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls is 98.95 per cent while that of boys is 98.15 per cent.
No moderation or spiking of marks in this year's result: CICSE
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which declared the class 10 and 12 results today, did not follow any moderation policy this year, a top board official said."We did not follow any moderation policy. Also, there was no spiking of marks. Despite that the number of students scoring above 99 per cent has increased this year," Gerry Arathoon, the CEO of the Council, told reporters.
Dip in ISC results 2018 pass percentage
In Class 12, the top score was 99.5 per cent, bagged by seven students from across the country. The second position of 99.25 per cent was shared by 17 students. The third highest score was 99 per cent, bagged by 25 people. "Class 12 saw a pass percentage of 96.21 recording a slight dip from last year's 96.47 per cent, while 98.51 per cent students passed Class 10," said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.
ISC 12th result 2019: How to check via app
Step 1: Visit google play store
Step 2: Download app as per rating
Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number or roll number
Step 4: You will get an alert soon the declaration of results.
How much needed to pass ISC
To pass the exam students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.
ICSE results 2018: Girls outperformed boys, pass percentage at 98.51
This year, 1,83,387 candidates had appeared for the examination, out of which, 1,00,369 candidates are boys and 83,018 are girls. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 98.95% and boys is 98.15%.
The ICSE examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and
10 are foreign languages and 1 Classical language.
Region wise toppers
North- 63,878 (97.91%)
East- 58,252 (98.02%)
West- 22,872 (99.67%)
South- 35,231 (99.69%)
Foreign- 430 (100%)
ICSE results 2018: Meet the toppers
1. Swayam Das- St.Mary's ICSE school, Navi Mumbai- 99.40%
2. Jasmine Kaur Chahal- St.Joseph's Convent, Jalandhar- 99.20%
2. Anokhi Amit Mehta- Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai- 99.20%
3. Nidhi Nilesh Dhanani- Vibgyor High, Mumbai, 99%
3. Sarantha Danielle Correa- Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Vishruti Parag Shah- Vibgyor High, Mumbai, 99%
3. Neel Mulay- Greenwood High, Bengaluru, 99%
3. Vasvi Gupta- Mayo College Girls' School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Sarthak Mittal- Smt. Lilavatibai Podar High School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Vedika Manish Manek- St. Gregorious High School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Abheya Arora- St. Joseph's Convent School, Jalandhar, 99%
3. Swarup Padhi- Kerala Samajam Model School, Jamshedpur, 99%
3. Priya Kumari- Hill Top School, Jamshedpur, 99%
3. Spriha Pandey- The Heritage School, Kolkata, 99%
3. Anuraag Ghosh- The Aryans School, Kolkata, 99%.
ICSE results 2019: Meet the toppers from Kolkata
Spriha Pandey and Anuraag Ghosh from Kolkata secured third position with 99% marks.
ICSE results 2018: Meet the toppers
Swayam Das from Mumbai has topped the ICSE exam by scoring 99.40 per cent. The second position is shared by Jasmine Kaul Chahal from Jalandhar and Anokhi Amit Mehta from Mumbai. Both of them scored 99.20 per cent. The third position is shared by 12 candidates.
ISC results 2018: Meet the toppers
This year, seven students have topped the exams, they are - Abhijnan Chakrobarty from Mumbai, Radhika Chandra from Lucknow, Saman Waheed from Lucknow, Sakshi Pradunan from Lucknow, Lipika Agarwal again from Lucknow, Koushiki Dasgupta Chaudhary from Panihati and Tansa Kartik Shah from Mumbai.
ISC conducted in 22 languages
The ISC examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 10 are foreign languages and 1 Classical language.
ICSE results 2019: Region wise toppers
Among four regions in the country, southern region has scored the highest pass percentage in the ICSE class 10 exams with 99.69 per cent followed by western region at 99.67 per cent.
Seven students topped ISC examination in 2018
This year, seven students topped the Class 12th examination. All the students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes,” said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon. The candidates can avail the results through SMS also. They have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
How to avail digi locker facility
The students can also avail the digi locker facility. “The council will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE, ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY),” read the official notification.
ISC results 2017: Pass percentage of major subjects
English- 99.50%; Bengali- 99.84%; Hindi- 99.51%; Economics- 90.15%; Commerce- 95.52%; Accounts- 92.30%; Mathematics- 90.67%; Physics- 96.69%; Chemistry- 98.51%; Biology- 98.14%; Computer Science- 99.64%
ICSE results 2017: Pass percentage of major subjects last year
Previous year, the pass percentage of ICSE exams was as follows: English-99.82%, Bengali-99.80%, Hindi 99.93%, History, Civics & Geography-98.84%, Mathematics-95.63%, Science-98.66%,Commercial Studies-97.87%, Economics-94.09%; Physical Education-99.97%; Computer Applications-99.99%; Economic Applications-99.97%, Commercial Applications-99.96%.
ICSE ISC results 2017, a report
Last year, 98.53 percent students passed Class 10th. Kolkata Girl, Ananya Maity, had emerged as the Class 12th all India topper with 99.5 percent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the Class 10th exams with 99.4 percent each. In the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls was 99.03 percent and that of the boys stood at 98.13 percent.
ICSE ISC results 2019: When and where to check
The students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can check the results through SMS, by sending their seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883
ISC results 2019: How to check via SMS
The candidates can check the results through SMS by sending their seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883.