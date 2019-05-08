Toggle Menu
ISC Class 12 results: Two get perfect 100, South region excelshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/isc-class-12-results-two-get-perfect-100-south-region-excels-5715998/

ISC Class 12 results: Two get perfect 100, South region excels

Two class XII students, Dewang Kumar Agarwal from Kolkata and Vibha Swaminathan from Bengaluru, scored a best of four percentage (including English) of 100%.

ISC 12th results 2019: Vibha Swaminathan of Mallya Aditi International School in Bangalore scores 100% marks (English, History, Political Science, Economics, Mathematics) to top ISC exams. Express Photo by special arrangements

By Ananya Tiwari

The trend of soaring scores continued as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts class X (ICSE) and class XII (ISC) board exams, declared its results Tuesday.

Two class XII students, Dewang Kumar Agarwal from Kolkata and Vibha Swaminathan from Bengaluru, scored a best of four percentage (including English) of 100%.

Agarwal is a science student (English, Hindi, maths, physics, chemistry, computer science), while Swaminathan is from the humanities stream (English, history, physical science, economics and maths). The board reveals only the best of four percentage for class XII students.

Advertising

The board saw a marginal rise in class XII pass percentage with 96.52% of the 86,713 students who took the exam passing. The percentage is up by 0.31% as compared to last year.

The Southern region has the best pass percentage with 98.91%, followed by the Western, Eastern and Northern regions.

In class X, of the 1,96,271 students who appeared, 98.54% passed — an increase of 0.03% from last year. Two students, Juhi Rupesh Kajaria from Mumbai and Manhar Bansal, Muktsar (Punjab), got 498 out of 500 marks and topped the exams.

In both classes, girls performed better than boys, sticking to the recent trend seen in the CBSE board exams. The maximum number of students were from the Northern region.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICSE Class X results: Mumbai girl first in national merit list
2 ISC Class XII results: Maharashtra topper 2nd in national merit list
3 Class 10 CBSE student from Noida who died during Boards scored 100 in English