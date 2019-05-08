ISC Class 12 results: Two get perfect 100, South region excels

By Ananya Tiwari

The trend of soaring scores continued as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts class X (ICSE) and class XII (ISC) board exams, declared its results Tuesday.

Two class XII students, Dewang Kumar Agarwal from Kolkata and Vibha Swaminathan from Bengaluru, scored a best of four percentage (including English) of 100%.

Agarwal is a science student (English, Hindi, maths, physics, chemistry, computer science), while Swaminathan is from the humanities stream (English, history, physical science, economics and maths). The board reveals only the best of four percentage for class XII students.

The board saw a marginal rise in class XII pass percentage with 96.52% of the 86,713 students who took the exam passing. The percentage is up by 0.31% as compared to last year.

The Southern region has the best pass percentage with 98.91%, followed by the Western, Eastern and Northern regions.

In class X, of the 1,96,271 students who appeared, 98.54% passed — an increase of 0.03% from last year. Two students, Juhi Rupesh Kajaria from Mumbai and Manhar Bansal, Muktsar (Punjab), got 498 out of 500 marks and topped the exams.

In both classes, girls performed better than boys, sticking to the recent trend seen in the CBSE board exams. The maximum number of students were from the Northern region.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)