ISC Class 12th Result 2019 declared: How to check on mobile?

ISC Class 12th Result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declare the result for ISC Class 12 examination on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Once released, the students who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website cisce.org. The examination for ISC, Class 12 was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019.
The results for both ISC and ICSE examination will be declared at 3 pm. The links are expected to be activated at 3 pm for students to check their result and download their scorecard.
ISC Class 12 results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Click on Class 12 results
Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
ISC 12th result 2019: How to check via app
Step 1: Visit google play store
Step 2: Download app as per rating
Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number or roll number
Step 4: You will get an alert soon the declaration of results.
To pass the exam students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.