ISC Class 12th Result 2019 declared: How to check on mobile?

ISC Class 12th Result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declare the result for ISC Class 12 examination on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Once released, the students who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website cisce.org. The examination for ISC, Class 12 was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019.

Advertising

The results for both ISC and ICSE examination will be declared at 3 pm. The links are expected to be activated at 3 pm for students to check their result and download their scorecard.

Read | ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates

ISC Class 12 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click on Class 12 results

Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Read | CISCE ICSE, ISC result 2019: Passing marks, websites to check

ISC 12th result 2019: How to check via app

Step 1: Visit google play store

Step 2: Download app as per rating

Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number or roll number

Step 4: You will get an alert soon the declaration of results.

To pass the exam students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.